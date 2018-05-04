FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Rusal sees aluminium exports fall 70 pct in April vs March - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusal, hit by U.S. sanctions last month, saw aluminium exports fall 70 percent in April compared to the previous month, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing data from Russian Railways.

On a year-on-year basis, exports fell 68 percent, but deliveries to Russian destinations rose 25 percent compared to the previous month, Interfax cited Russian Railways as saying.

Rusal’s imports of alumina rose 5 percent in April compared to March. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Adrian Croft)

