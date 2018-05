MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusal, a company co-owned by Oleg Deripaska, has paid the coupon on its May 3, 2023 Eurobond in full, the company said on Friday.

Rusal, which was put under U.S. sanctions last month, raised $500 million via a six-year bond in May 2017. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Christian Lowe)