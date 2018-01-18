FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 10:40 AM / in an hour

Supply of gas from Russia's Sakhalin-1 project suspended - Energy Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The supply of gas from Russia’s Sakhalin-1 project to a pipeline in the country’s Far East has been suspended due to a problem at a compressor station, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said it was looking into the incident and that a power station in the Khabarovsk region was still supplying gas to the surrounding area where the temperature was minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 Fahrenheit). (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
