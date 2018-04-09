Clearstream says "has adapted sanctions compliance programme" on Russia

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Clearstream, one of the major international providers of post-trade services, said on Monday it had “adapted its sanctions compliance program” in light of the latest measures enacted against Russian entities and individuals.

The statement was in response to a Reuters question on whether Clearstream still was “clearing” securities issued by Russian companies named in an expanded U.S. sanctions list on Friday.

A Clearstream spokeswoman did not specify how the programme had been adapted.

The new sanctions, published on Friday, target President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle in one of Washington’s most aggressive responses to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election so far.

Traders in London said it was difficult to find accurate pricing for many Russian securities on Monday, sparking concerns there were difficulties in international clearing following the sanctions announcement. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Mike Dolan)