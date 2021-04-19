Ratings agencies say Russia resilient to latest sanctions, but risks remain

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy can withstand the latest U.S. economic sanctions but, with the door to further measures on sovereign debt left open, the spectre of more damaging sanctions looms large, ratings agencies said.

The U.S. government last week blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred U.S. banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia’s central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry. The United States warned Russia that more penalties were possible but said it did not want to escalate.

Fitch Ratings said it did not believe those measures would undermine Russia’s macroeconomic and financial stability, or impede debt service payments, but warned that sanctions remained a top risk for Russia’s credit profile.

“The executive order provides the authority for the U.S. government to expand sovereign debt sanctions on Russia as appropriate, and Fitch still considers sanctions a key risk to Russia’s rating,” Fitch said in a note.

Last week’s sanctions targeted Russia for alleged U.S. election interference, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other actions, but new threats have emerged, including the deteriorating health of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a diplomatic spat with the Czech Republic over a 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot.

Ukraine on Monday called on European Union member states to impose new sanctions on Russia.

After the sanctions were announced last week, the rouble clawed back losses and Russian bond yields, which move inversely to their price, fell. But the move to target Moscow’s main funding avenue could have far-reaching consequences, analysts said.

Moody’s rating agency said Russia’s low borrowing needs would mitigate the negative of narrowing government finance options and increase the state’s already high dependence on domestic borrowing - foreigners have already cut exposure to Russia’s OFZ treasury bonds to six-year lows.

“With sanctions weighing on funding options, both domestic and foreign investment activity are likely to remain meaningfully lower than would be the case if sanctions were not present, complicating the government’s ambitions to raise the country’s longer-term growth potential and living standards,” Moody’s said in a note. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Paul Simao)