MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said that German industrial group Siemens can not be a reliable partner after the situation arising from EU sanctions, RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Friday.

Last year, Simens requested to take back its gas turbines, which had turned up in the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia, contrary to EU sanctions. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Alison Williams)