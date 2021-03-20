Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday: RIA

FILE PHOTO: The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew is set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 11, 2020. Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has postponed the launch of its Soyuz-2.1a rocket to Sunday, state news agency RIA quoted Roscosmos space agency Director General Dmitry Rogozin as saying on Saturday.

Rogozin said the decision to postpone from Saturday was made after a voltage spike ahead of the planned launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, RIA reported.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket, which is expected to deliver 38 satellites that are mostly made outside Russia into open space, is now set to be launched at 0607 GMT on Sunday, RIA said.