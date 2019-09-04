Russia to deepen S. Arabia ties, says Sovereign wealth fund chief

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russia plans to expand its cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriyev said that management changes in the Saudi oil industry as Saudi Aramco prepares to hold an initial public offering should not affect ties with Russia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)