UPDATE 1-Sberbank CFO does not rule out rate hike by Russia's c.bank

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Alexander Morozov, chief financial officer at Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, said on Thursday he did not rule out another rate increase by the Russian central bank by the end of this year.

Morozov told a conference call with reporters that Sberbank would present its view on the central bank’s monetary policy for the next year at an annual Analysts Day in mid-December.

The central bank’s policy is in focus after it had to raise rates in September for the first time since 2014 in response to a falling rouble and threats of more U.S. sanctions.

A Reuters monthly poll showed this week the market on average expected the central bank to hold its key rate at 7.5 percent at the next board meeting on Dec. 14. A few respondents, however, said a rate increase still looked possible.