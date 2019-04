MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank has recommended a 2018 dividend of 16 roubles per share, the bank’s CEO German Gref said on Tuesday.

Sberbank plans to pay out a total of 361.4 billion roubles ($5.62 billion) as the dividend or 43.5 percent of its net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards, Gref told reporters. ($1 = 64.3050 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)