MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, said on Tuesday it would decide on the payout of its 2019 dividends in August and that it was postponing its annual shareholder meeting until September.

The bank added that it could keep its dividend payout at the same level it had initially planned. Sberbank had initially planned to pay 50% of its net profit in dividends. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Polina Devitt Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Katya Golubkova)