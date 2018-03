MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s state lender Sberbank will in April discuss a dividend issue, the bank’s chief executive German Gref said on Tuesday.

Gref also said that of the bank’s free-floating shares, 40 percent are held by U.S. investors - an increase of 1.5 percentage points on the previous year.

British investors held 29.5 percent of the bank’s free-floating shares, Sberbank’s official said. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)