Russia's Sberbank says large M&A e-commerce deals not under consideration

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank on Monday said it is not considering large mergers and acquisitions in the e-commerce sector, but that partnerships are possible as it seeks to expand its presence in Russia’s growing online retail market.

Speaking at the bank’s Investor Day and the unveiling of a new three-year strategy, Lev Khasis, first deputy chairman of the Sberbank’s executive board, said growth would likely be organic, but that deals and partnerships were possible.

Sberbank’s ambitions were dealt a blow this year when its partnership with Russia’s leading internet firm Yandex collapsed over strategy disagreements. Sberbank was also in talks to buy a large minority stake in online retailer Ozon , but that deal also fell apart. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)