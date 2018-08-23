FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Sberbank expects c.bank to raise rates in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank expects the central bank to raise its key interest rate to 7.50 percent by the end of 2018 from 7.25 percent at present, a Sberbank presentation showed on Thursday.

Sberbank also expects the rouble to firm to 62.8 versus the dollar by the end of 2018, the presentation showed.

Sberbank had earlier expected the rouble to finish 2018 at 60.7 versus the dollar compared with levels of around 67.82 seen on Thursday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Tatiana Voronova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Dale Hudson)

