MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled lender Sberbank has provided a loan to Russia’s Fort Group to buy Austrian real estate group Immofinanz’s Russian malls, Sberbank said in a statement on Monday.

Immofinanz agreed to sell its five Moscow shopping centres to Fort Group for 901 million euros ($1.06 billion) in November. ($1 = 0.8478 euros) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)