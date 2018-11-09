Russia's Sberbank buys Moscow skyscrapers for HQ move

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank has signed a deal to buy a complex of office buildings near Moscow’s business district, including two partially-built skyscrapers, it said in a statement on Friday.

The acquisitions were made in order to allow Sberbank to move its several head offices to a single headquarters near the capital’s business district, the lender said.

Two market sources and a source close to Sberbank told Reuters last month that Sberbank would seize the unfinished office towers to recuperate unpaid debts. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)