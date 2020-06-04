Funds News
June 4, 2020 / 12:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Sberbank in talks to buy into online retailer Ozon -sources

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Sberbank is in talks to buy a large stake in online retailer Ozon, four sources close to the matter told Reuters, as Russia’s biggest lender prepares to sever its tie-up with internet giant Yandex.

The proposed deal is part of Sberbank boss German Gref’s plan to create a one-stop technology platform offering a wide range of online financial services.

Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt Additional reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
