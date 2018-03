MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sberbank has agreed to transfer defence sector loans to Promsvyazbank (PSB), Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev as saying on Thursday.

Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref has said earlier Sberbank would hand over part of its loan portfolio to Russia’s defence sector lender PSB. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Maria Kiselyova)