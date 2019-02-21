Russia's Sberbank is in talks to buy media holding Rambler - sources

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, is in talks to buy Russian media holding Rambler from businessman Alexander Mamut, a source close to Sberbank, a banking source, a source close Rambler, and two industry sources told Reuters.

Asked by Reuters to comment, Sberbank and Rambler denied the talks were about an acquisition. They said they were in talks about Rambler seeking to refinance with Sberbank a debt it owes to another Russian bank, Trust.

Rambler Group is a smaller rival to Russia’s most popular search engine Yandex, in which Sberbank holds a so-called golden share, which gives Sberbank special veto power. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Polina Nikolskaya, Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)