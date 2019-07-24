Russia's Antipinsky refinery to be sold in bankruptcy proceedings - TASS

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Antipinsky refinery, the country’s largest independent oil-processing plant, will be sold along with its assets as part of bankruptcy proceedings, the plant’s boss Maxim Andriasov was quoted as saying by TASS on Wednesday.

The refinery’s debt to its creditors exceeds $5 billion, of which $3.2 billion is owed to Russian state lender Sberbank , Andriasov was quoted as saying.

The plant’s former owner, Dmitry Mazurov, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of embezzlement. He denies wrongdoing. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Susan Fenton)