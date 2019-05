MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank is in talks with potential investors to sell Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery, CEO German Gref said on Friday.

The lender has also sold the debt-ridden Afipsky refinery to Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriyev, Gref said. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Tatiana Voronova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)