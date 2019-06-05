Sberbank says its JV buys 80% of Antipinsky refinery

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - SOCAR Energoresurs, a joint venture between Russia’s largest lender Sberbank and a group of investors, has acquired an 80% stake in Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery, Sberbank said on Wednesday.

The bank did not name the other investors.

The JV took control over the refinery and oilfields in Russia’s Orenburg region, the bank said in a statement.

Azeri state energy company SOCAR could join the project after an audit of the assets is completed, Sberbank said. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Maria Kiselyova)