A man takes a picture of the logo of Russian bank Sberbank on a screen during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, on Thursday reported third-quarter net profit rose 73.9% year on year to 271.4 billion roubles ($3.44 billion).

The bank’s net interest income rose 16.2% to 411.3 billion roubles for the July-September period.

($1 = 78.87 roubles)