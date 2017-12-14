Russia's Sberbank sees net profit rising to 1 trln rbls by 2020

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank, sees its annual net profit rising to around 1 trillion roubles ($17 billion) by 2020, according to a strategy plan published on its website on Thursday.

According to the document, Sberbank’s return on equity, a key measure of profitability, is seen at around 20 percent - with assets in Turkey performing at 15 percent, Kazakhstan 23 percent and the bank’s European units at 3 percent - by 2020.