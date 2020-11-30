Russia's Sberbank says revenue from non-banking sources to reach 60% by 2030

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank on Monday said it expects its non-financial businesses to generate 60% of company revenues by 2030.

Reuters reported on Friday that Sberbank expects its non-banking business to reach 5% of its revenues in 2023 as it focuses on e-commerce and other online ventures, reaching around half of total revenues a decade from now. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)