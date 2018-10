MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank plans to search for a new buyer of its Ukrainian unit, the Interfax news agency cited the first deputy chairman of Sberbank’s board as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine’s central bank (NBU) was not satisfied with the asset being purchased by Belarussian state-owned lender Paritetbank, Lev Khasis was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Polina Devitt)