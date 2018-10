MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Thursday that his ministry expected state lender Sberbank’s net profit this year to stand at 840 billion roubles ($12.8 billion), the RIA news agency reported. ($1 = 65.5700 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Polina Devitt)