Russia's Sberbank plans dividends at 50% of net profit in 2021-23

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank plans to pay 50% of net profit in dividends in 2021-23 as long as its capital adequacy ratio does not fall below 12.5%, Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled bank, which last month reported a 74% jump in third-quarter net profit, was still on track to miss its 2020 profit target of 1 trillion roubles ($13.10 billion) due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gref said.