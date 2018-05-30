FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 30, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Russia's Sberbank Q1 net profit up 27 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank said on Wednesday its net profit was 212.1 billion roubles ($3.39 billion) in the first quarter of 2018, up 27.3 percent year on year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected Sberbank to post 211.3 billion roubles in net profit for the first three months of 2018.

Sberbank said its net interest income rose 6.5 percent year on year to 358.6 bln roubles, while its provisions against bad loans declined to 49.1 billion roubles from 67.4 billion roubles in the same period of 2017.

$1 = 62.5950 roubles Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Tatiana Voronova; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.