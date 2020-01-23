Financials
January 23, 2020 / 9:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sberbank CEO could resign if change of shareholder changes strategy - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - German Gref, the chief executive of Russia’s Sberbank, could leave his post if a possible shareholder change at the bank results in a switch in its strategy, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Thursday.

The Russian government has been in talks with the central bank to buy the latter’s 50% plus one share stake in Sberbank.

Gref told state television on Thursday he was “positive” about the prospect of a shareholder change. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jan Harvey)

