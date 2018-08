MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly agency said on Thursday that it had proposed that U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger extend its offer to acquire Russia’s Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC) as the offer expires on Sept. 1, the Interfax news agency reported.

The deal has encountered difficulties as relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman)