Russia's Sistema names Steppe, Medsi and Binnopharm units as best suited for IPO

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate AFK Sistema on Wednesday said agriculture holding company Steppe, the Medsi chain of medical clinics and pharmaceutical holding company Binnopharm were its portfolio companies best suited to a public offering.

Sistema President Vladimir Chirakhov, speaking at the Moscow share debut of forestry group Segezha, said he could not say which of Sistema’s companies would be next to stage an initial public offering. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Olga Popova; editing by Louise Heavens)