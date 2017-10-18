FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Severstal third-quarter earnings rise 5.5 pct, miss forecasts
#Basic Materials
October 18, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Severstal third-quarter earnings rise 5.5 pct, miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Severstal, one of Russia’s largest steelmakers, said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter on the back of higher sales, but slightly missed analysts’ expectations.

Russian steelmakers are recovering from a two-year downturn as global prices improve and the Russian economy rebounds from a slowdown triggered by Western sanctions and weaker oil prices.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $616 million, the company said. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast it at $633 million compared with $584 million a year ago.

Its revenue rose 24 percent year-on-year to $1.97 billion.

“Export prices and domestic prices remained strong in Q3 2017, supported by Chinese demand,” Alexander Shevelev, Severstal Management chief executive, said in a statement.

Severstal said it expected the fourth quarter of 2017 to be the strongest quarter of the year despite seasonal weakening. Its third-quarter net profit was $297 million, down from $429 million a year ago. Excluding a foreign-exchange loss, Severstal would have posted an underlying net profit of $320 million.

Severstal shares rose 0.7 percent in Moscow by 0741 GMT, outperforming Moscow’s benchmark MICEX index, which was flat. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
