MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema is not considering selling any of its assets, the RIA news agency quoted Vladimir Yevtushenkov, Sistema’s main owner and chairman, as saying on Thursday.

One of Sistema’s assets could be sold to a third-party investor, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)