MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and Russian business conglomerate Sistema have sold 6.3 percent in Detsky Mir, Russia’s largest toy retailer, the RCIF said on Tuesday.

The RCIF is a joint venture between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and China Investment Corporation. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)