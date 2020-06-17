Financials
June 17, 2020 / 6:38 AM / in an hour

Russia's Sistema says Detsky Mir share sale raises $158 mln

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema and the Russia-China Investment Fund will raise about 11 billion roubles ($158.26 million) from the sale of shares in Russia’s largest children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir, Sistema said on Wednesday.

The sale of 117.8 million shares, or a 15.94% stake in Detsky Mir, through an accelerated bookbuild, was priced at 93 roubles per share, Sistema said in a statement. ($1 = 69.5060 roubles) (Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)

