MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate AFK Sistema has appointed Andrei Dubovskov as its new chief executive, the company said in a statement on Friday, after a decision by its board.

The company said that its CEO Mikhail Shamolin would move to another position within Sistema Group, and would be replaced by Dubovskov, who would leave his current post as president of mobile operator MTS. (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Alexander Smith)