Russia's Sistema looking for investors in online retailer Ozon - CFO

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate AFK Sistema is looking for partners to invest in online retailer Ozon, in which it holds a more than 40% stake, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Ozon needs additional capital to support its growth, he said.

The retailer is the subject of interest from Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, with four sources telling Reuters last week the bank is in talks to buy a large stake. (Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)