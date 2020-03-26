Bonds News
March 26, 2020 / 5:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Sistema raises direct stake in Ozon to 31.3%

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday it had increased its direct stake in online sales platform Ozon to 31.3% from 21.9% as the result of converting loans it provided in 2019.

Sistema together with Baring Vostok fund provided Ozon with financing in the form of convertible loans worth 6 billion roubles ($77.48 million) in the first quarter of 2020, the conglomerate said. ($1 = 77.4426 roubles) (Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below