MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema has signed a ‍credit agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Gazprombank, which will help it fulfil its obligations in a settlement with Rosneft, the business conglomerate said on Monday.

The Fund together with Gazprombank will grant Sistema a targeted credit facility in the amount of 40 billion roubles ($710 million) for a period of 180 days, Sistema said. ($1 = 56.3200 roubles) (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Polina Devitt)