Putin doesn't plan to intervene in Sistema-Rosneft dispute: Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to intervene in a legal dispute between oil major Rosneft and Russian business conglomerate Sistema , Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Any decisions can be made only by the court," Peskov said.

A Russian court froze some of Sistema's assets on Monday as part of a 170.6 billion rouble ($2.9 billion) lawsuit filed by Rosneft against Sistema. Sistema's shares slumped sharply on Tuesday on the asset freeze. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Alexander Winning)