Russia's Sistema: planned unit listings draw interest from Saudi investors
October 4, 2017 / 9:10 AM / in 16 days

Russia's Sistema: planned unit listings draw interest from Saudi investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Saudi investors have shown interest in planned share offerings by units of Russian conglomerate Sistema , its chairman said on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Sistema chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov said plans for its pulp and paper business Segezha and agriculture units Steppe and RZ Agro to sell shares were intact, agencies reported.

Sistema said earlier this year it was preparing an initial public offering (IPO) of one of its businesses in 2018 and that Segezha and agriculture businesses were the most IPO-ready. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber)

