Russia's Sistema to float Steppe and Segezha businesses in 2020-Ifax

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema plans to take its forestry business Segezha Group and agriculture holding company Steppe public in 2020, Interfax quoted Ali Uzdenov, Sistema’s senior vice president, as saying on Thursday.

Sistema said in December Segezha, which comprises forestry, wood and pulp and paper operations, and Steppe could be listed in 2019, each raising no less than $350 million.

“We’re moving quite fast. We just want to make a profit out of it,” Interfax quoted Uzdenov as saying about the timing of the Steppe listing. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jane Merriman)