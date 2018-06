MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian energy company Novatek and South Korea’s state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) signed an agreement on liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, on Friday.

After the signing of the agreement, Putin said South Korean firms may join Novatek’s Arctic LNG project. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)