Financials
February 20, 2020 / 6:59 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Russian lender Sovcombank proposes issuing new shares

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Russian mid-sized lender Sovcombank has proposed increasing the bank’s share capital by issuing new shares and applying for a listing, Sovcombank said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.

Sovcombank, one of Russia’s top 15 lenders by assets, is preparing its long-awaited initial public offering for the first half of this year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

