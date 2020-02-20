Russian lender Sovcombank proposes issuing new shares

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Russian mid-sized lender Sovcombank has proposed increasing the bank’s share capital by issuing new shares and applying for a listing, Sovcombank said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.

Sovcombank, one of Russia’s top 15 lenders by assets, is preparing its long-awaited initial public offering for the first half of this year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Himani Sarkar)