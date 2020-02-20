UPDATE 1-Russia's Sovcombank proposes share issue, applying for listing

(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized lender Sovcombank’s board of directors has proposed increasing the bank’s share capital by issuing new stock and applying for a listing, the bank said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.

Sovcombank, one of Russia’s top 15 lenders by assets, is preparing its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) for the first half of 2020, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week.

Shareholders will vote on the proposals on March 10, the bank said in the statement.

Sovcombank is co-owned by a number of Russian businessmen, including brothers Sergei and Dmitry Khotimsky. The sovereign wealth funds of Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Qatar hold minority stakes.

The lender told Reuters this week that no decision had been made on a potential IPO, but that Moscow was considered as the most likely location.

Another Russian company, Chelpipe, one Russia’s top producers of steel pipes, is preparing a share offering in Moscow, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

The move was another sign of a potential revival in the Russian IPO market, which has been weighed down by international sanctions in recent years. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jan Harvey)