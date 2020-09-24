RDIF head says fund plans to invest in shipping giant Sovcomflot -Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to invest in state-controlled shipping giant Sovcomflot, which is hoping to raise at least $500 million in an IPO, the Interfax news agency cited RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev as saying on Thursday.

Sovcomflot’s planned listing on the Moscow Exchange could value the firm at roughly $10 billion, according to sources, speaking earlier this month. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter)