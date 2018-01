MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Moscow stock exchange evacuated its two buildings after a phone a bomb threat call, the exchange said on Monday, adding that its trading operations were not affected.

There have been hundreds of anonymous phone calls since September alleging that bombs have been planted in Russian shops, railway stations and other buildings. None of them have proved real. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Ivanova)