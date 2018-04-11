EN+, Rusal to be deleted from FTSE Russell equity indexes from April 13

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group and United Company Rusal will be deleted from FTSE Russell’s equity indexes, effective from the open on April 13, the index provider said in a statement, following the latest U.S. sanctions on Russian businessmen and companies.

Both aluminium producer Rusal and holding company En+ were added to a U.S. sanctions blacklist on Friday, which aims to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity.”

“FTSE Russell confirms that the following securities will be deleted from FTSE Russell indexes effective from the open on Friday, 13 April 2018: EN+ Group PLC, United Company RUSAL PLC (Hong Kong),” the index provider said.

En+ will be deleted from the Russell Global and Russell Developed indexes while Rusal will be deleted from the FTSE All-World, FTSE MPF All-World, FTSE Developed, FTSE Global Large Cap, FTSE Multinationals and FTSE Global Style indexes.