MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into an accident with a submarine, he told a meeting with his defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday.

Fourteen Russian sailors on board a deep water research sub were killed in a fire while carrying out a survey of the sea floor, the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)